Punjab cueist defeats Mubashir Raza 4-3 in a thrilling final, producing two century breaks to claim the championship in Karachi.

Ali Asghar Valika Championship concluded with Punjab’s Rana Irfan winning the inaugural All-Pakistan Snooker Championship after defeating Mubashir Raza 4-3 in a thrilling final held in Karachi.

Organised by World Home Snooker, the championship ended with a closely contested title match in which Rana Irfan produced an outstanding performance to secure the trophy. He compiled two impressive century breaks, scoring 139 in the second frame and a match-winning 126 in the decisive seventh frame.

Despite a determined comeback by Mubashir Raza, Rana Irfan maintained his composure to seal the championship. His 139 break stood as the highest break of the tournament, earning him additional cash rewards from snooker enthusiasts in recognition of his achievement.

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The closing ceremony featured PIA Chairman Arif Habib as the chief guest, who presented trophies and prizes to the winners. He also announced a cash award of Rs300,000 for champion Rana Irfan.

Speaking to the media, Arif Habib welcomed the successful staging of the tournament at Naya Nazimabad and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the development of sports in Pakistan. He paid tribute to Ali Asghar Valika, saying his contributions to promoting snooker in the country would always be remembered.

Several distinguished guests attended the prize distribution ceremony, including Abbas Valika, younger brother of Ali Asghar Valika; former world champion Mohammad Yousuf; World Home Snooker founder Waqar Alam; Tournament Director Mohammad Waqas; Naveen Perwani; Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana President Syed Mohammad Talha; Manager Mohammad Asif; and a large gathering of snooker fans.

The successful conclusion of the inaugural championship marked an important milestone for cue sports in Pakistan and highlighted the growing popularity of competitive snooker across the country.

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