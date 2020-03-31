Federal Cabinet restores food goods transport in country

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today (Tuesday) with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, decided to restore food goods transport in all four provinces keeping in view prevailing Coronavirus situation.

Briefing the newsmen following the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistan Rangers to remove all hurdles in smooth flow of food goods transportation across the country.

The Federal Cabinet also approved Prime Minister’s financial stimulus package to deal with the adverse impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on the country’s economy.

The Special Assistant said the Labour Ministry has been directed to prepare a strategy of complete registration of Labour class in consultation with all provinces to ensure their social, health and job security.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Cabinet about mechanism of cash transfer worth 150 billion rupees to 12 million poor families across the country under Government’s Ehsaas Programme.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza informed the Federal Cabinet’s about government’s measures to contain Coronavirus and decisions taken by National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister also directed to introduce reforms in PIA, FBR, and Pakistan Railways and to promote e-governance.

Terming Sukuk bonds vital for promotion of Islamic Banking, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has decided to issue the bonds for three years duration.

She said the National Coordination Committee’s meeting will be held in Islamabad tomorrow to address prevailing situation of flour crisis in the country.

The Special Assistant urged the opposition to avoid politicizing the current situation and join hands with government in its endeavour to contain Coronavirus.

She said the government will welcome suggestions and proposals by the opposition in this regard.

(Imran/Ijaz/Abdul Rehman)



