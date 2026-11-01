FBI Blames North Korea for $6 Billion Cryptocurrency Theft From Binance

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has blamed North Korea for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FBI said malicious actors linked to North Korea had begun laundering the stolen funds.

The attackers converted the assets into Ethereum as part of the laundering process, the agency said.

FBI Warns of Further Laundering Activity

The FBI said it expected the stolen digital assets to pass through additional laundering stages.

The agency warned that North Korean-linked actors could continue moving the funds through different transactions and conversions to conceal their origin.

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The latest development highlights concerns over the use of cyberattacks to steal cryptocurrency and move illicit funds through digital asset networks.

Authorities are monitoring the movement of the stolen assets as the laundering process continues.

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