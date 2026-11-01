World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 Celebrates Global Arts and Pakistan’s Musical Diversity

World Culture Festival International artists and Pakistani singers celebrate cultural diversity on the festival’s third day.

The 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 continued its celebrations of international arts and cultural exchange on its third day. Organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the 25-day festival brought together artists from across the world for workshops, discussions and live performances.

The day opened with a live calligraphy workshop by renowned calligrapher Fatemah Houseyn, who is associated with Iran and the UAE.

International Artists Discuss Art, Culture and Society

Houseyn demonstrated traditional calligraphy techniques in the Arts Council lobby. She also introduced students from the Council’s Art School to the basic methods and finer details of the art form.

Students practised their skills on individual canvases during the interactive session.

The festival also hosted an international panel discussion titled “ARTFELT: CONVERSATIONS”. Artists from several countries shared their creative journeys and experiences.

The discussion explored global conflicts, artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on artists, and the role of art in society.

Serbian artist Alexander highlighted the importance of art and culture in building a democratic society. He said art often failed to receive the recognition it deserved. He also stressed its role in raising awareness and encouraging social change.

Faiza Muhammad said artists could create beauty through their work and offer hope to others. She praised the festival for bringing people together through cultural exchange.

A Croatian artist, who had also attended the previous edition, said art could reflect difficult circumstances while offering hope. Artists could also promote messages of love and kindness, the artist added.

Ecuadorian artist Lyton described art as a way to connect people beyond music and dance. He said it allowed communities to share their cultures, experiences and views about global events.

Ethiopian artist Kaleab highlighted the healing power of art. South Korean artist Sophie also said art could bring people closer together.

Singaporean artist Sherene Joseph said art could rise above political differences and discrimination. She emphasised that learning about another culture’s history helped people understand it.

The Polish artist said festivals created opportunities for people to move beyond their familiar social circles. Such events allowed international communities to meet and understand one another.

Members of the Brazilian group also shared their experiences of cultural exchange. They discussed how political changes could affect communities and freedom of expression. They described art as a powerful platform for communicating ideas and experiences.

International Musicians Introduce Traditional Daf

The third day also featured a DAF MUSIC WORKSHOP for music enthusiasts.

Members of the international group MTO Zendeh Delan led the session. The group brings together artists from the UK, France, Switzerland, Canada and Germany.

The musicians introduced participants to the traditional Daf instrument. They also demonstrated techniques associated with Sufi and traditional music.

Young people and music enthusiasts attended the workshop in large numbers. Participants appreciated the musicians’ skills and practical demonstrations.

Mohiniyattam Workshop Explores Classical Dance

Renowned Singapore-based artist Sherene Joseph conducted a classical dance workshop on Mohiniyattam.

She introduced participants to the basic movements and techniques of the classical dance form. She explained that Mohiniyattam originated in Kerala, India, and its name means “Dance of the Enchantress”.

Joseph said her guru had taught her to follow movements found in nature. She also explained the importance of eye movements and specific muscle techniques.

The artist discussed the traditional costume of Mohiniyattam. She noted that off-white and gold remain preferred colours for its attire.

Pakistani Film Zombied Screened at Festival

The festival programme also included a screening of the Pakistani film Zombied.

A large number of film enthusiasts attended the screening and enjoyed the presentation.

‘Sounds of Sohni Dharti’ Showcases Pakistan’s Musical Heritage

The third day concluded with two major musical performances.

The international group MTO Zendeh Delan presented “Journey of Love – Leyla & Majnun”. Its performance captivated the audience and brought the day’s international cultural exchange to a musical close.

The concert “Sounds of Sohni Dharti” then celebrated Pakistan’s diverse musical traditions.

Renowned singers represented different regions and languages:

Akhtar Chanal: Balochi

Balochi Fazal Jutt: Punjabi

Punjabi Bano Rehmat: Kashmiri

Kashmiri Nabeel Abbas: Saraiki

Saraiki Maham Tahir: Urdu

Urdu Shahina Ali: Sindhi

Sindhi Basharat Khan Rubab: Pashto

A special folk music performance from Gilgit added another dimension to the programme.

The artists brought together Pakistan’s languages, regional identities and musical traditions through their performances. Their presentations received enthusiastic appreciation from the audience.

The third day further highlighted the festival’s role in promoting artistic collaboration and cultural understanding. Through international workshops, discussions and performances, the event continued to connect artists and audiences from different backgrounds.

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