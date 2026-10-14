US federal agents have arrested a former OpenAI engineer accused of installing a concealed audio recording device in an executive conference room at the artificial intelligence company. The US Department of Justice announced the charges on Tuesday.

The case highlights growing security concerns surrounding sensitive AI research as technology companies compete to develop advanced systems with significant economic and strategic value.

According to the Justice Department, Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, worked as an engineer at OpenAI from July 2025. The allegations relate to a device discovered at one of the company’s buildings in San Francisco.

Hidden Recording Device Discovered

OpenAI reportedly discovered the device on September 30, after finding it connected to a USB port behind a television in an executive conference room.

According to an FBI complaint, the thumb-sized device contained a microphone and could connect to a camera. Investigators said it had been concealed in toilet paper and installed around September 28. Its stored data was encrypted and could not initially be accessed.

Anthropic Warns AI Models Could Learn to Replicate Across Connected Devices

Authorities also reported finding a similar customised device in Alfozan’s personal bag.

The FBI complaint further alleges that Alfozan used an AI productivity agent to seek information about meeting-room calendars and capabilities over approximately a month, through September 16.

OpenAI Says Internal AI Models Helped Identify Suspect

OpenAI said it used its internal AI models to help identify the person allegedly responsible for placing the device and trace its origins.

In a statement posted on X, the company said it had evidence suggesting the employee intended to install additional recording devices in sensitive office areas to capture meetings without permission.

OpenAI said it had found no indication that the individual improperly accessed or extracted model weights, source code or customer data. The company confirmed that it had terminated the employee and referred the matter to the FBI.

The investigation remains ongoing.

FBI Highlights Risks to Sensitive AI Research

FBI Director Kash Patel said Alfozan allegedly concealed the recording device to capture sensitive communications about the company’s advanced AI technology.

The case comes amid growing debate over how technology companies should protect confidential research, internal discussions and valuable intellectual property.

Authorities have not established through a conviction that the allegations are true. Alfozan is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Background and Potential Penalties

According to the FBI complaint, Alfozan has been a lawful permanent resident of the United States since September 2020. A LinkedIn profile cited in the report indicated that he studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of California, Berkeley, and previously worked at Meta and Microsoft. Reuters said it could not independently verify those profile details.

If convicted of the reported charge, Alfozan could face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

The Saudi embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the report.

Separate Developments at OpenAI

The report also noted that OpenAI was in early discussions about a possible acquisition of Trail of Bits, a cybersecurity company specialising in identifying and fixing vulnerabilities in open-source software. The talks were ongoing and could still fall through.

Separately, OpenAI recently dismissed three researchers following an internal investigation into alleged violations of company policies governing sensitive information. The researchers publicly disputed the circumstances of their dismissals and raised concerns about the potential impact on employees’ ability to discuss AI safety.

These developments have renewed attention on security, confidentiality and internal governance as AI companies develop increasingly powerful technologies.

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