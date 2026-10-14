Gen Z Raises Concerns Over Environmental Impact of Digital Infrastructure Kaspersky Research

Gen Z is increasingly aware of the environmental costs of digital technology, even as it remains one of the most digitally engaged generations. New research by Kaspersky’s internal market research centre reveals that one in five Gen Z respondents considers environmental damage caused by digital infrastructure a risk to future generations.

The findings highlight a growing awareness of the environmental footprint of digital services. This includes the resources required to manufacture electronic devices and the energy needed to store, process and transmit growing volumes of data.

Gen Z Highlights Digital Sustainability Risks

According to the research, 59% of Gen Z respondents feel confident navigating the digital environment. However, this confidence also comes with greater awareness of technology’s environmental impact.

Around 20% of Gen Z respondents identified environmental damage caused by digital infrastructure as a risk to future generations. This was the highest proportion among the generations surveyed worldwide.

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Meanwhile, 22% of Gen Z respondents expressed concern about overconsumption and increasing waste. The global figure across all generations stood at 19%.

The findings suggest that younger consumers are increasingly considering the wider consequences of their digital lifestyles.

Green Data Centres Gain Attention

The research also found that 11% of respondents identified green data centres as a promising trend for the future.

These facilities aim to reduce environmental impact through measures such as improved energy efficiency and more effective resource management. Their importance is growing as demand for digital services and data processing continues to expand.

Gen Z’s awareness could influence how technology companies develop products and infrastructure. As younger people become more prominent as consumers and employees, their expectations may encourage businesses to consider sustainability alongside performance and security.

Technology Industry Faces Growing Sustainability Expectations

The research points to several areas where technology companies could strengthen their environmental efforts. These include improving the energy efficiency of digital infrastructure, reducing the environmental impact of manufacturing and extending the useful life of electronic devices.

Longer device lifecycles and responsible electronic-waste management could also help reduce the resources required to replace products frequently.

Kaspersky said its own sustainability approach focuses on more efficient resource management, responsible electronic-waste handling and business practices designed to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

The company also highlighted the connection between cybersecurity and sustainability. Cryptomining malware, for example, can misuse computing resources and increase electricity consumption. Protecting devices against such threats can help limit unnecessary energy use and associated carbon emissions.

Kaspersky Calls for Responsible Innovation

Maria Losyukova, Head of ESG and Sustainability at Kaspersky, said the findings showed that people who grew up surrounded by digital technology were also recognising its environmental costs.

She noted that Gen Z’s expectations would not necessarily drive the transition to greener technology on their own. However, those expectations could become an increasingly important factor for the industry.

Losyukova said technology companies should assess innovation not only through performance and security, but also through resource efficiency and the lifecycle of the products they create.

The findings reinforce the importance of considering environmental responsibility as digital infrastructure expands. For technology companies, the challenge will be to deliver secure and effective services while managing energy consumption, electronic waste and the broader environmental footprint of digital innovation.

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