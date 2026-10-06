Fatima Fertilizer wins top position in the Human Rights category at the UN GCNP Sustainability Awards 2026

Company recognised for its people-centred sustainability strategy and contribution to the UN Sustainable Development Goals

KARACHI, October 6, 2026: Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited has secured first position in the Human Rights category at the United Nations Global Compact Network Pakistan (UN GCNP) Sustainability Awards 2026.

The recognition highlights the company’s focus on responsible business practices, inclusion and community impact. It also acknowledges its efforts to support employees, farmers and communities across Pakistan.

Sustainability Strategy Linked to UN Goals

Fatima Fertilizer formally strengthened its sustainability framework in November 2024. The company became the first private-sector organisation in Pakistan to adopt the UNDP SDG Impact Framework, according to the company.

Through the framework, Fatima Fertilizer has mapped its activities against 15 Sustainable Development Goals and 49 targets across eight priority impact areas.

The company said its sustainability strategy is closely linked to its role in Pakistan’s agriculture sector. Its initiatives cover farmer livelihoods, food security, employee wellbeing and women’s empowerment.

The programme also includes education and skills development, environmental protection, climate action, resource efficiency and digital inclusion.

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Focus on Farmers, Employees and Communities

Fatima Fertilizer said its sustainability efforts also promote responsible agricultural practices and wider social development.

Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer, said the Human Rights award reflects the company’s people-centred approach.

“Being recognised in the Human Rights category is a meaningful affirmation of our people-centred approach to sustainability,” Sadozai said.

She added that the company remains committed to creating lasting value for employees, farmers and communities while supporting responsible business practices and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Supporting Multiple Sustainable Development Goals

The recognition reflects Fatima Fertilizer’s work across several UN Sustainable Development Goals.

These include SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The company said the latest recognition adds to its growing portfolio of national and international sustainability and impact awards.

Fatima Fertilizer aims to further integrate sustainability into its business strategy, daily operations and long-term value creation.

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