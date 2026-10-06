October 6, 2026

Asma Amir Congratulates Women on Their Remarkable Achievement

Web Desk October 6, 2026

Former HAP Vice President extends heartfelt prayers and best wishes for continued success, happiness and greater achievements

Asma Amir congratulates women on their achievements

Asma Amir extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to women on their achievements

Heartiest congratulations to all my dearest sisters!

You truly deserve this wonderful achievement. My heartfelt prayers, love, and best wishes are always with you. May Allah bless you all with endless success, happiness, and countless more achievements in the years ahead. Ameen. ?

Keep shining, inspiring, and achieving greater heights. Wishing you all continued success and happiness!

Asma Amir congratulates women on their achievements

Warm regards,
Asma Amir
Former Vice President, Handicrafts Association of Pakistan
EC Member, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry

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