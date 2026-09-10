Kashif Mirza receives the IRF Award of Courage in Washington, D.C.

Muhammad Kashif Mirza, Director of IRF Roundtable Pakistan and a human rights advocate, has received the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Award of Courage in Washington, D.C.

Mirza received the award at the America 250 International Religious Freedom Peacebuilders Forum & Awards Ceremony.

The award recognises his work on religious freedom, minority rights, interfaith dialogue, human dignity and peaceful coexistence.

Mirza Dedicates Award to Pakistan

Mirza dedicated the honour to the people of Pakistan. He also recognised Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh and other faith communities working for tolerance and social harmony.

“This recognition belongs to Pakistan’s courageous interfaith leaders, community volunteers, youth, women, scholars, and human rights defenders,” Mirza said.

He said these groups work every day to build trust and understanding between religious communities.

Pakistani Multi-Faith Delegation Attends Forum

A special multi-faith delegation from Pakistan also participated in the America 250 events.

The delegation represented several religious communities. It also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote interfaith cooperation and dialogue.

Month-Long Rabies Awareness Campaign Launched Across Sindh

The recognition marked a significant achievement for Pakistan, according to the organisers and supporters of the initiative.

It also highlighted the role of civil society and minority rights advocates in promoting religious freedom and social cohesion.

Leaders Congratulate Kashif Mirza

Human rights activists, minority rights defenders and religious freedom advocates congratulated Mirza on receiving the award.

Government representatives also welcomed the recognition.

Mirza thanked Miss Ali, Co-Chair of IRF Roundtable Pakistan, and other members of the Roundtable.

He also expressed gratitude to Imam Sajjad, Pastor Shahid and Rashid Gill. The three represented Pakistan during the Washington, D.C. events.

Global Platform for Religious Freedom

Mirza acknowledged Greg Mitchell, Founder and CEO of the IRF Secretariat. He also thanked Simran Stuelpnagel, President of the IRF Secretariat.

He credited them with helping build a global platform for governments, faith leaders and civil society.

The platform promotes freedom of religion or belief and encourages cooperation among diverse communities.

IRF Roundtable Pakistan Expands Its Work

The award marks an important milestone for IRF Roundtable Pakistan.

The organisation works with religious leaders, government institutions and civil society groups. It also engages youth, women and international partners.

Its work focuses on religious freedom, equal citizenship, minority rights and social cohesion. It also promotes peaceful coexistence across religious communities.

Mirza also thanked his parents, wife and children for their continued support during his public service.

Follow THE AZB