Faisal Anis Majeed Elected KWGA Chairman for 2026–28 Term

KWGA Chairman Faisal Anis Majeed outlines his priorities after taking charge for the 2026–28 term.

Faisal Anis Majeed has taken charge as chairman of the Karachi Wholesale Grocers Association (KWGA) for the 2026–28 term after the Businessmen Group Panel swept the association’s elections unopposed.

The newly elected office-bearers include Salman Ahmed Shaikh as senior vice chairman, Abdul Hannan Farooqui as vice chairman, Farhat Siddiq as general secretary, Muhammad Ashraf as joint secretary and Khurram Chhola as finance secretary.

The newly elected managing committee members are Muhammad Zubair, Ali Ahmed Chohan, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Mustafa Bawani, Muzammil Iqbal, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Zeeshan, Aqeel Bawani and Sunil Kumar.

Trade Leaders Attend Ceremony

The ceremony brought together prominent figures from the trading community. Attendees included former Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) chairman Rafique Suleman, current REAP chairman Raza Amjad and Hyderabad Dal Millers Association chairman Salauddin, along with a large number of KWGA members.

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New Chairman Pledges Unity and Consultation

Addressing the gathering, Faisal Anis Majeed thanked association members for placing their confidence in the new leadership. He also paid tribute to his late father, Anis Majeed, who served as KWGA chairman for 38 years.

Faisal pledged to carry forward his father’s legacy and announced plans to establish an advisory committee comprising senior mentors. The committee will guide the new leadership and help address challenges facing the wholesale grocery trade.

“We will work in unity and consultation with all members to tackle the challenges facing the wholesale grocery trade,” he said.

He added that KWGA would continue constructive engagement with the government and other trade bodies to address industry concerns and support the interests of the wholesale grocery business.

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