Sharjeel Memon Says Public Service and Constitutional Supremacy Remain PPP’s Priorities

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that public service and the supremacy of democracy and the Constitution remain central to the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) political agenda.

In a statement, Memon said people wanted practical solutions to pressing issues, including inflation, unemployment and access to basic facilities. He added that the Sindh government continued to work towards improving public services and creating employment opportunities across the province.

Industrial Investment to Create Jobs

Memon said the establishment of industrial zones and other provincial initiatives were opening up new employment opportunities. He added that the Sindh government was working to attract international investors to industrial zones and encourage further economic activity.

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He said progress in Sindh would contribute to strengthening Pakistan’s wider economy.

Memon Calls for Practical Political Action

The senior minister urged all political parties to demonstrate seriousness in addressing the challenges facing the country. Instead of relying on political rhetoric, he said, parties should prioritise public relief and practical measures that improve people’s lives.

He stressed that political efforts should focus on resolving public problems and delivering tangible results.

PPP Reaffirms Benazir Bhutto’s Democratic Legacy

Memon said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto dedicated her life to democracy, public rights and a strong federation. He added that the PPP remained committed to upholding her principles.

He said the Sindh government was working to improve transport facilities, advance development projects and expand access to basic services. The government’s priority, he added, was to introduce initiatives that deliver direct benefits to the public.

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