Engro employees Update on COVID-19 @ Harbor Front Building

KARACHI – a few Engro employees who were in contact with their colleagues affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) – undertook the lab test. Results show that all of them have tested negative for the COVID-19 and they have been given a clean bill of health by doctors.

The Engro employee who earlier tested positive for the virus is doing well at a local medical facility. The Engro team has been in close touch with the doctors and his family and is extending all possible support.

As communicated earlier, Engro offices at The Harbour Front Building shall resume on Monday, March 16, 2020. Employees will continue to work from home till then. In the interim, all Engro floors at the building will be deep cleaned and disinfected. All other necessary precautions and actions are being taken by the Company to ensure the health and safety of its employees within the building and beyond.



