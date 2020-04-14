Engro Donates PKR 50 million to GoS Corona Emergency Fund

KARACHI – Engro Energy Limited – part of Engro Corporation – today donated PKR 50 million to the Government of Sindh Corona Emergency Fund. The donation was made in presence of the Chief Minister of Sindh – Murad Ali Shah; Ghias Khan – President & CEO Engro Corporation; and Ahsan Zafar Syed – CEO of Engro Energy Limited (EEL).

The funds donated by EEL reflect the commitment made by Chairman Engro Corporation Hussain Dawood, who had last week pledged a contribution in services, kind and cash of PKR 1 billion for the COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking at the occasion, Ghias Khan – President & CEO Engro Corporation said: “These are unprecedented times. For most of us, COVID-19 is the first global crisis and most serious health threat in our lifetime. It is important at this juncture to unite as a nation to tackle this disease. I commend the Government of Sindh on making tireless efforts in protecting people and supporting the underprivileged in our society.”

Ahsan Zafar Syed, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Energy Limited, also highlighted the role of the Government of Sindh and said: “Engro Energy appreciates the efforts of Government of Sindh and the associated organizations who are working relentlessly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. I am confident that through this donation we would be able to build and supplement the work being done by the provincial government and associated entities.”

Engro and its Chairman Hussain Dawood and the Dawood Hercules Group are also working tirelessly on Covid-19 relief efforts in the following areas:

disease prevention, with a major focus on testing and diagnostics;

protecting and enabling healthcare practitioners and other key workers, who are at the

frontline of the fight against this pandemic;

enabling patient care and facilities; and,

bolster livelihoods and sustenance of the most deserving in society.

