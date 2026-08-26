August 26, 2026

Eid Miladun Nabi: Zardari, Shehbaz Urge Nation to Follow Seeratun Nabi

Web Desk August 26, 2026

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif call for justice, tolerance, unity and service to humanity as Pakistan observes Eid Miladun Nabi ?.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issue Eid Miladun Nabi messages to the nation

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urge Pakistanis to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet ?.

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged Pakistanis to draw guidance from the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ? and make hard work, compassion and service to humanity central to their lives.

In separate messages marking Eid Miladun Nabi ?, both leaders extended greetings to the nation and the Muslim Ummah on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet ?.

Zardari Calls for Justice and Tolerance

President Zardari said the occasion reminded humanity of the blessings of faith, guidance, justice, mercy and noble character.

He urged citizens to promote justice and fairness in society while respecting human dignity.

The president also called for greater tolerance and stronger inter-sectarian and interfaith harmony. He stressed the need to translate the teachings of the Holy Prophet ? into practical actions.

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Shehbaz Calls for a Welfare State

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan could overcome its economic, social and moral challenges by shaping collective life according to Islamic teachings.

He called on the nation to contribute towards building a strong, prosperous, peaceful and welfare-oriented Pakistan.

In a separate message on X, the prime minister described the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet ? as an eternal source of guidance for humanity.

He highlighted compassion, justice, tolerance, unity and service to others as key principles of Seeratun Nabi ?.

Shehbaz urged Pakistanis to reflect these values in their personal character and collective conduct and work together for a peaceful and prosperous country.

Muslims Observe Eid Miladun Nabi

Muslims across the world observe Eid Miladun Nabi ? on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The occasion is marked in Pakistan with religious gatherings, Milad programmes, processions, prayers and special events highlighting the life, character and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ?.

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