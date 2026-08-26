Poco F9 Pro and F9 Ultra Set for Global Launch With Flagship Specs
Poco is taking its F9 series into the premium smartphone market with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chips, 200MP cameras and batteries of up to 8,050mAh.
ISLAMABAD: Poco is preparing to launch the F9 Pro and F9 Ultra globally on September 1, 2026, marking a significant move for the Xiaomi-owned brand into the premium smartphone segment.
The F9 Pro is expected to start at around €799, while the F9 Ultra will reportedly cost about €999 in Europe. Both devices use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and feature high-end displays, large batteries and 200MP main cameras.
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The two smartphones are closely related to Xiaomi’s Redmi lineup. The F9 Pro is based on the Redmi K100 Pro, while the F9 Ultra follows the Redmi K100 Pro Max.
However, Poco has made some changes for international markets. Most notably, both phones have smaller batteries than their Redmi counterparts.
The F9 Pro carries a 6,330mAh battery, while the F9 Ultra features an 8,050mAh cell. Both support 100W wired charging.
F9 Pro vs F9 Ultra
|Feature
|Poco F9 Pro
|Poco F9 Ultra
|Display
|6.59-inch AMOLED
|6.9-inch AMOLED
|Resolution
|1156 × 2510
|1200 × 2608
|Refresh rate
|185Hz
|185Hz
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|RAM
|12GB / 16GB
|12GB / 16GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB
|256GB / 512GB
|Main camera
|200MP OIS
|200MP OIS
|Telephoto
|50MP, 2.5x
|50MP, 5x periscope
|Ultrawide
|8MP
|50MP
|Selfie camera
|32MP
|32MP
|Battery
|6,330mAh
|8,050mAh
|Charging
|100W
|100W
|Protection
|IP69
|IP69
|Speakers
|Bose-tuned stereo
|Bose-tuned stereo
|European price
|About €799
|About €999
Camera Differences Could Define the Ultra
Both models feature a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. The bigger difference comes with the secondary cameras.
The F9 Pro has a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera and an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The F9 Ultra upgrades to a 50MP 5x periscope telephoto and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
That could make the Ultra considerably more versatile for portraits, distant subjects and landscape photography.
Huge Batteries and 185Hz Displays
Battery capacity is another major selling point.
The Ultra’s 8,050mAh battery is unusually large for a premium smartphone, while the Pro’s 6,330mAh capacity remains significantly above that of many competing flagship devices.
Both phones also feature 185Hz AMOLED displays with peak brightness reportedly reaching 4,500 nits. The unusually high refresh rate is likely to appeal particularly to mobile gamers and users looking for smoother animations.
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Poco Moves Beyond Its Budget Image
The pricing represents a major change in Poco’s strategy.
At around €799, the F9 Pro will compete with established premium phones from Samsung and OnePlus. The F9 Ultra’s €999 price places it even closer to flagship territory, where camera performance, software support and long-term reliability become just as important as raw specifications.
Poco is therefore no longer competing purely on low prices. Instead, the company appears to be betting that its combination of large batteries, fast charging, high refresh-rate displays and flagship-level processing power can attract buyers willing to pay more.
Whether that strategy succeeds will depend on the phones’ camera processing, software support and real-world performance after launch.
Launch Details
Poco is scheduled to unveil the F9 Pro and F9 Ultra globally on September 1, 2026. Further details about regional availability, software support and final pricing are expected around the launch.