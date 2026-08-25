Sukhdev Hemnani distributes interest-free loan cheques and solar kits among PPRP beneficiaries in Ghotki.

Sindh government spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani says the poverty reduction programme is helping families build livelihoods and strengthen women’s economic independence

GHOTKI: Sindh Government Spokesperson Sukhdev Hemnani distributed interest-free loan cheques worth a combined Rs10 million among more than 50 beneficiaries in Ghotki on Tuesday under the Peoples Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP).

The beneficiaries included women and small entrepreneurs seeking financial support for livestock, businesses and other income-generating activities. Hemnani also distributed solar kits and tree saplings during the ceremony.

Loans Support Small Businesses

One beneficiary received Rs2.5 million to expand a scrap business, while other recipients received interest-free financing based on their livelihood and business requirements.

The programme operates in partnership with the Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) and aims to help low-income families develop sustainable sources of income.

Hemnani said the Sindh government wanted beneficiaries to achieve economic self-reliance rather than remain dependent on financial assistance.

He said the programme reflected PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision of inclusive and people-centred development.

“When people are given the means to earn, establish businesses and create livelihoods, they are able to shape their own future,” Hemnani said.

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Women at the Centre of Poverty Reduction

Hemnani said more than 1.5 million families across Sindh had benefited from PPRP through community-driven development, livelihood assistance and interest-free financing.

He highlighted the role of women in the programme and said economic opportunities could strengthen their independence and decision-making power within families and communities.

He also linked the poverty reduction initiative with the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) programme, under which women receive ownership rights to homes.

“Whether it is ownership of a livelihood through PPRP or ownership of a home through SPHF, our objective is the same: to give people dignity, economic security and greater control over their future,” he said.

Solar Kits and Green Initiative

During the ceremony, Hemnani also handed over solar kits and tree saplings to beneficiaries.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to expanding sustainable livelihoods, supporting women’s economic participation and creating opportunities for underserved communities across the province.

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