Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Iranian leaders during Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to ease the regional conflict.

Pakistan’s army chief and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hold high-level talks in Tehran on de-escalation, the Strait of Hormuz and a negotiated settlement

Pakistan’s army chief and Interior Minister

RAWALPINDI, August 25, 2026: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, concluded a day-long visit to Iran alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as Pakistan stepped up diplomatic efforts to help resolve the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The visit focused on preventing further escalation, supporting dialogue and exploring ways to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.

High-Level Talks in Tehran

During his visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir met Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohsen Rezaei, the Supreme Leader’s representative on the Supreme National Security Council, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

He also held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The discussions covered measures to prevent further escalation of the conflict and explored options for bringing the confrontation to an early end.

The two sides also discussed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital international shipping and energy route, along with broader regional security concerns.

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Focus on Diplomatic Resolution

Pakistan and Iran exchanged views on regional peace and ways to reach a negotiated settlement to the disputes.

Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts come amid continued international concern over the consequences of the US-Iran conflict and its potential impact on regional stability, trade and energy supplies.

The Pakistani delegation emphasised the importance of dialogue and de-escalation as pathways towards a durable resolution.

Iran Appreciates Pakistan’s Efforts

Iranian leadership welcomed Pakistan’s constructive role and appreciated Islamabad’s efforts to facilitate dialogue between the parties.

Iran also acknowledged Pakistan’s push for de-escalation and a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Upon arrival, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and other senior Iranian civil and military officials.

The high-level visit reflects Pakistan’s efforts to play a diplomatic role in addressing the regional crisis and supporting measures aimed at restoring peace and stability.

Mohsin Naqvi hold high-level talks in Tehran on de-escalation, the Strait of Hormuz and a negotiated settlement

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