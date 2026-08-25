August 25, 2026

State Bank of Pakistan to Remain Closed on August 26 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Web Desk August 25, 2026

The central bank will observe a public holiday on Wednesday, August 26, in connection with 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1448 AH

State Bank of Pakistan building ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday

State Bank of Pakistan to remain closed on August 26 for Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Sallallahu Alayhi Wa-Sallam).

The holiday falls on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1448 AH, and will result in the closure of the central bank on the day.

The announcement means that the State Bank holiday will affect the institution’s normal operations on Wednesday, with regular activities expected to resume after the public holiday.

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The occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed across Pakistan on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, with people holding religious gatherings and other activities to commemorate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

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