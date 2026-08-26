14 Newborns Killed in PIMS Hospital Fire as PM Orders Strict Action

Rescue teams respond after a deadly fire breaks out in the newborn nursery at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

Fourteen newborn babies died on Wednesday after a fire broke out in the nursery of the Mother and Child Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

The fire started at around 6:45am on the third floor of the hospital. Rescue and firefighting teams rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control.

Fifteen newborns were in the ward when the fire started. Fourteen babies suffered severe burns and died. Doctors rescued the remaining infant.

Six fire engines and four ambulances joined the rescue operation. Firefighters also carried out cooling work after extinguishing the flames.

PM Orders Investigation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called an emergency meeting after the tragedy. He expressed anger over the deaths and ordered the “strictest action” against anyone found responsible.

The prime minister also suspended Federal Health Secretary Aslam Ghori and asked him to leave the meeting, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Shehbaz Sharif ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Former interior secretary Shahid Khan will lead the committee, while Establishment Secretary Dr Barrister Nabeel Awan will serve as a member.

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The prime minister offered condolences to the families who lost their newborn children.

Fire Cause Under Investigation

Officials have given preliminary accounts about the cause of the fire.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal said an explosion in an air-conditioning unit triggered the blaze. He said oxygen inside the ward intensified the fire.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazl Chaudhry said investigators had not yet established the exact cause. He said the fire spread rapidly because of gas lines, plastic equipment and the oxygen supply.

Authorities have started examining the scene to establish what caused the fire.

Fact-Finding Committee Formed

The Islamabad district administration has also formed a fact-finding committee.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Islamabad Capital Territory, will lead the committee. Officials from the Capital Development Authority, Islamabad Police, IESCO, PIMS and Capital Emergency Services will also join the investigation.

The committee will examine the hospital’s fire-safety arrangements. It will also review the emergency response and rescue operation.

Authorities have ordered the committee to submit its report within 24 hours.

Leaders Condemn Tragedy

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief over the deaths. He called for authorities to identify those responsible and take action under the law.

He also urged hospitals to strengthen fire-safety and emergency arrangements, particularly in areas caring for newborns and other vulnerable patients.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called the incident a heartbreaking tragedy. He said the government would investigate the causes and hold those responsible accountable.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also demanded an impartial investigation. He said authorities must hold anyone responsible for negligence accountable.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed sorrow over the deaths.

The PIMS tragedy has raised serious questions about hospital safety, emergency preparedness and the protection of vulnerable patients. Families are now seeking answers as authorities investigate how the fire started and why it caused such a devastating loss.

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