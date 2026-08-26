New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he does not support the Manhattan gathering featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while questioning whether the city has legal authority to cancel a private event

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has voiced opposition to an upcoming Manhattan event featuring Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Hindu nationalist organisation widely regarded as the ideological parent of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhagwat is scheduled to address the “Universal Oneness Celebration” on August 29. The event is being organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue and is described by organisers as a gathering focused on Hindu American heritage and interfaith unity.

Mamdani Questions City’s Authority

Asked whether the event should be cancelled, Mamdani said he did not support the rally but questioned whether New York City had jurisdiction over a privately organised event.

The mayor also spoke about his concerns over what he described as an increasingly exclusionary vision of India. He said his family had taught him to view India as a pluralistic and secular republic where people of different backgrounds could belong equally.

Mamdani, who is New York City’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor, said he found the rise of an exclusionary political movement troubling.

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Debate Over RSS

Bhagwat’s appearance has drawn criticism from several local organisations because of the RSS’s history and its relationship with the BJP.

The RSS has rejected accusations that it promotes intolerance. It describes itself as a Hindu-centred cultural and civilisational movement focused on uniting Hindus and strengthening India.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom, however, has accused the organisation of involvement in violence and intolerance against minority communities.

The RSS said earlier this year that it had organised international visits, including trips to the United States, partly to challenge perceptions that it is a paramilitary organisation involved in attacks against minorities.

Event Promotes Hindu American Unity

Organisers say the August 29 gathering will bring together members of the Hindu American community and promote shared heritage and dialogue between faith communities.

Despite the controversy surrounding Bhagwat’s participation, organisers have continued to promote the event.

The debate comes amid wider international concerns about religious tensions and minority rights in India. Human rights organisations and United Nations bodies have raised concerns over hate speech, religious discrimination and policies affecting minority communities.

The Indian government and BJP-led administration have rejected allegations of systematic discrimination, maintaining that government programmes and welfare initiatives serve people across religious communities.

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