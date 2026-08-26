Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali appear together for the first time in Green Entertainment’s Mitti De Baway.

Green Entertainment unveils the trailer for its upcoming action-packed drama, featuring Mahira Khan as a spiritual leader and Wahaj Ali as her former love

KARACHI: Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali are set to share the screen for the first time in Mitti De Baway, an upcoming drama from Green Entertainment that promises romance, revenge and action.

The channel released the show’s trailer on Tuesday, offering the first glimpse of the unusual characters played by the two leading stars.

A Love Story Takes a Dark Turn

Mahira Khan plays Billo, who first appears as a 19-year-old girl in 1998. She falls in love with Baala, played by Wahaj Ali.

Baala comes from a family believed to be cursed when it comes to lasting love. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is sent to prison for an undisclosed crime.

Billo’s journey also changes dramatically during his absence. The once lovestruck young woman eventually becomes a powerful pir, or spiritual guide, leading a group of devotees.

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Wahaj Ali Returns as a Gunslinging Baala

The story jumps forward to 2002 when Baala leaves prison.

He returns as a tougher and more hardened man. The trailer shows him displaying impressive fighting and gunslinging skills, including several shooting scenes.

His return also brings him face-to-face with Billo, who no longer appears to have feelings for her former love.

In one striking moment, Billo declares that she has become bari sarkaar and says only a man equal to her status could be suitable for her.

From Lovers to Rivals?

The trailer hints at a complicated relationship between Billo and Baala.

Their reunion appears to set the stage for a story that could move from lovers to enemies and perhaps back to lovers.

However, Green Entertainment has kept the main storyline under wraps. The channel has also not announced a release date, describing the drama simply as “coming soon”.

Mitti De Baway is directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Faiza Iftikhar.

The project marks the first on-screen pairing of Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali, making it one of the more anticipated upcoming Pakistani dramas.

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