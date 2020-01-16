Easypaisa and Airlift collaborates for Digital Payments

Easypaisa, the country’s leading digital payments platform has partnered with Airlift Technologies, the first decentralized mass transit service in Pakistan, to allow quick, easy and cashless payments for passengers around various routes available across Karachi and Lahore.

This agreement will allow Airlift users to conveniently make payments through the Easypaisa payment platform integrated within the Airlift application. Additionally, this partnership also necessitates disbursement of incentives digitally to all Airlift pilots across Pakistan allowing them to have easy access to mobile financial services through Easypaisa.

This strategic partnership is another step towards Easypaisa’s efforts of making digital payments accessible to everyone and continues to pave the way for a financially inclusive and digitally enabled economy.

Commenting on the development Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank, said; “Easypaisa is constantly tapping into the true potential of mobile financial services in Pakistan by providing innovative and best-in-class products & services to our customers. Through this partnership with Airlift, Pakistan’s trusted mass transit service, not only do we aim to deliver a convenient and hassle-free digital payments experience to our customers but also develop a digital ecosystem in Pakistan that benefits the common man”.

Usman Gul, CEO Airlift Technologies had his say on partnering with Easypaisa; “We’re excited to take the first step toward enabling additional payment options for customers on the Airlift platform. Our team views this as part of a broader partnership with Easypaisa.”

Pakistan is a country with low financial inclusion ratios. Introducing digital payment solutions is key to transforming the economy while providing convenience to consumers at the same time. Easypaisa as a platform has always been at the forefront of innovation in this space and the collaboration with Airlift is another milestone in reducing the heavy dependence on cash in the country.



