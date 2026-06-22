A Earthquake measuring 5.4 magnitude struck parts of Pakistan on Monday afternoon, shaking several cities including Islamabad and regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the Earthquake was recorded at 3:22pm at a depth of 215 kilometres, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The tremors were felt across multiple districts including Peshawar, Swat, Mansehra, Battagram and Abbottabad, as residents reported brief but strong shaking.

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No immediate reports of casualties or significant structural damage were confirmed, although local authorities monitored the situation closely. The Rescue 1122 service in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was directed to ensure emergency response readiness and urged citizens to contact helplines if needed.

The region lies on a highly active seismic zone where the Arabian, Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates converge. This geological setting makes Earthquake activity a recurring risk, with multiple tremors recorded in recent months.

Earlier incidents in April included a magnitude 5.7 quake affecting Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, followed by another 6.1 magnitude tremor originating from the same Hindu Kush region.