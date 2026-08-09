Broadway Pizza Opens 82nd Branch Near Gulshan-e-Maymar as Expansion Continues

Broadway Pizza opens its 82nd branch near Gulshan-e-Maymar in Karachi.

Broadway Pizza has opened its 82nd branch near Gulshan-e-Maymar as the Pakistani food company continues to expand its presence despite difficult business conditions.

The new outlet stands on the main road next to Hadiabad Society. It can accommodate around 60 to 70 customers, with a particular focus on families.

The company will also continue to offer online ordering and home delivery. These services remain an important part of its business model.

Javed Masood Highlights Business Challenges

Broadway Pizza Founder and Chairman Javed Masood spoke about the new branch and the company’s expansion plans.

He said the company places strong emphasis on honesty and quality. Management considers local demand and consumer needs before opening a new outlet.

Masood said Pakistan’s current business environment remains challenging. He said formal businesses face particular pressure because they employ large numbers of people and contribute to the national economy.

According to Masood, Broadway Pizza has created employment for around 2,500 to 3,000 people.

He described the figure as a source of pride. He also said businesses face pressure from the country’s wider economic difficulties and their contribution to government revenue.

Despite these challenges, the company continues to open new branches.

Expansion Driven by Local Demand

Masood said the company studies market demand before selecting locations for new outlets.

Broadway Pizza has already expanded across Karachi and Hyderabad. The company plans further openings when it identifies areas with strong consumer demand.

He said the company also considers the needs of local communities before making expansion decisions.

The new Gulshan-e-Maymar-area branch targets families, students and young people. Several schools operate close to the outlet, making the location suitable for the company’s target customers.

Masood said some Broadway Pizza meals remain available in the Rs300 to Rs400 price range. He added that the company wants to maintain affordable options for its customers.

Why the Company Limits Franchises

Masood also explained Broadway Pizza’s franchise strategy.

The company operates most of its outlets directly in major cities. These include Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It has offered franchises on a limited basis in smaller cities.

Masood said direct management gives the company greater control over food quality and daily operations. He believes maintaining consistent standards becomes more difficult when a business relies heavily on franchises.

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For this reason, Broadway Pizza prefers to manage most of its major-city outlets itself.

From 14 Years of Struggle to 82 Branches

Masood said Broadway Pizza reached its current position after around 14 to 15 years of sustained effort.

His experience in the food industry began even earlier. He said that experience helped him develop Broadway Pizza and expand it across Pakistan.

He credited honesty, quality, hard work and vision as important elements of the company’s growth.

Masood also said business success requires more than good circumstances. Education, sound decisions, hard work and a clear vision all play important roles.

He acknowledged that luck and opportunities can influence the early stages of a person’s career. However, he said long-term success depends on continued effort and choosing the right direction.

Choosing Pakistan Over an Overseas Opportunity

Masood also recalled an offer he received when Broadway Pizza had around 13 or 14 branches.

A British organisation offered him the opportunity to establish two outlets in the United Kingdom. The proposal also included employment for six people over two years.

Masood decided not to move to the UK. Instead, he chose to remain in Pakistan and continue developing his business locally.

He said moving abroad could have distanced his future generations from Pakistan. He therefore chose to build his business while remaining in the country.

The opening of the 82nd branch marks another step in that strategy. Broadway Pizza now plans to continue expanding while maintaining its focus on quality, affordability and direct operational control.

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