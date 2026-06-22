In a case of alleged domestic abuse, police in Peshawar have rescued a 54-year-old French woman from a house in Bara Tehsil following a raid triggered by a tip-off on 18 June.

According to the Capital City Police Officer, Dr Mian Saeed, officers from Khyber District carried out the operation after reports suggested that the woman was being subjected to alleged domestic abuse inside the residence. Police said she was recovered from the house and moved to Peshawar along with her four children for protection.

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Authorities stated that the woman, who married a Pakistani national, had been living in Bara since 2014. It is alleged that she was not allowed to leave the home freely and was repeatedly mistreated by her husband. However, these claims are still under investigation.

Officials confirmed that the woman, aged 54, expressed her wish to return to France. The Foreign Office has been contacted and a formal request has been sent to the French embassy regarding the case.

A case has been registered against the husband, and further legal proceedings are underway as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged domestic abuse.