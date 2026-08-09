Sindh government seeks a judicial inquiry into the death of Karachi businessman Mir Raza Ali.

The Sindh government has moved to seek a judicial inquiry into the death of 25-year-old businessman Mir Raza Ali after a second postmortem ruled out the possibility of suicide.

KARACHI: The Sindh government will seek a judicial commission to investigate the death of businessman Mir Raza Ali, Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said on Sunday.

Police found Ali’s body in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar on July 29, a day after he went missing. His family has consistently alleged that kidnappers tortured and murdered him.

Police initially investigated the case as a possible suicide. A second postmortem, however, raised serious questions about that theory and led investigators to add murder charges to the case.

Sindh to Seek Judicial Inquiry

Lanjar said the Sindh government had decided to request a judicial inquiry into Ali’s death.

He made the announcement after visiting Ali’s residence with Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. The two officials met the victim’s parents and assured them that the government would pursue justice.

Lanjar said the Sindh chief minister would recommend the formation of a judicial commission headed by a Sindh High Court judge.

The home minister also briefed Ali’s parents about the latest progress in the investigation. He promised that investigators would maintain direct contact with the family.

“We will ensure a transparent and impartial investigation,” Lanjar said, according to a statement from his office.

He also pledged that authorities would pursue all legal requirements and show no leniency towards anyone found responsible.

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Mayor Wahab said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had chaired a lengthy meeting to review the case. Officials examined different aspects of the incident and the ongoing investigation during the meeting.

The decision followed a recommendation from Faryal Talpur, chairperson of the Sindh Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home.

Talpur had called for a judicial commission to conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation. She said the commission should examine every aspect of the case and establish the facts.

She also called for legal and departmental action against anyone found responsible.

Two Police Officers Suspended

Karachi Additional Inspector General Azad Khan separately ordered the suspension of two police officers over their handling of the crime scene.

The suspended officers are Sharea Faisal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Muhammad Arshad Afridi and Gulistan-i-Jauhar Station House Officer Kamran Qureshi.

Khan said the officers failed to preserve the crime scene and conduct a proper forensic investigation.

The additional IG also ordered Qureshi’s reversion to a lower rank.

Police authorities said they would enforce departmental rules and accountability procedures. They also warned that officers could face action for disciplinary violations.

New Five-Member Investigation Team

The Sindh inspector general of police’s office has also reconstituted the team investigating Ali’s death.

The new team will investigate FIR No. 795/2026 under Sections 365, 302 and 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 365 concerns kidnapping. Section 302 deals with murder, while Section 201 covers the concealment of evidence or information intended to protect an offender.

Sindh Deputy Inspector General (Crime and Investigation) Amir Farooqui will lead the five-member team.

The team includes Rapid Response Force Al-Falah SSP Syed Muhammad Ali Raza, Korangi SP (Investigation) Qais Khan, Central SP (Investigation) Anam Tajjamul and Zaman Town Senior Investigation Officer Chaudhry Ghazanfar.

Police have directed the team to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Investigators must identify, collect and preserve any new evidence. They will also examine physical, technical, circumstantial and forensic evidence.

The team must submit its findings to the relevant court within the prescribed period. Police authorities have also ordered daily progress reports.

Second Autopsy Raises Fresh Questions

The latest investigation followed a second postmortem after authorities exhumed Ali’s body.

The second examination found a gunshot injury to his back, which investigators said contradicted the earlier theory of suicide.

Ali’s family lawyer, Jibran Nasir, had demanded a new investigation team. He also accused authorities of failing to properly investigate the case.

Nasir alleged that Ali suffered torture before his death. He described the victim as a young, educated and ambitious businessman.

He also criticised senior police officials and said the family had lost confidence in the original investigation team.

The family has called for a complete change in the investigation team and a transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Ali’s death.

Dispute Over First Postmortem

The case has also triggered a dispute over Ali’s first autopsy.

Ali, a graduate of the Institute of Business Administration and owner of the eatery Wafflix, disappeared on July 28. Police found his body the following day in bushes near Shahi Qila Ground in Gulistan-i-Jauhar.

Questions emerged over the first medico-legal report after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed highlighted inconsistencies in the findings.

Syed said some details in the report did not appear to match the available photographs. She noted questions about the reported entry wound, bullet trajectory and exit wound.

She also said investigators had not conducted a gunshot residue test on Ali’s hands, a test that can provide evidence in suspected firearm suicides.

Her comments prompted police authorities to defend the ongoing investigation. Officials later supported an exhumation to allow medical experts to reassess the evidence.

Medical Board Examines Exhumed Body

A judicial magistrate later approved the exhumation after Ali’s father, Mir Hussain Ali, submitted an application.

The Sindh health department initially formed an eight-member medical board. Authorities later reconstituted the board, triggering objections from Ali’s family.

The family opposed the replacement board during the first scheduled exhumation. Following the objections, the Sindh government restored the original medical board.

Authorities then proceeded with the exhumation.

After conducting the second postmortem, Dr Syed said the medical team had collected samples for identification, chemical analysis and gunshot residue testing.

She said doctors had reserved the final cause of death pending laboratory results.

The examination found several injuries to Ali’s head and face. Doctors also identified a fractured rib and a gunshot wound that entered from the back and exited through the front.

Medical examiners also reported injuries to his right flank and feet, along with a congealed black substance in his mouth and throat.

The laboratory findings are expected to provide further evidence as investigators examine how Ali died and who may have been responsible.

The Sindh government now faces pressure to ensure that the judicial inquiry and police investigation establish the facts surrounding the death and provide answers to Ali’s family.

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