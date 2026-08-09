August 10, 2026

Heartfelt Birthday Wishes Extended to Saima Khan

Web Desk August 9, 2026
Saima Khan birthday greetings and community service tribute

Saima Khan receives birthday wishes for her social and community services.

Saima Khan, Vice President of Helpline Christian Community Pakistan and Vice President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) Minority Wing Sindh, has received heartfelt birthday wishes from colleagues, community members and well-wishers.

Known for her social and community work, Khan has devoted years to promoting human rights, community welfare and the protection of minority rights. Her work has also focused on supporting people in need and encouraging greater participation in community development.

Alongside her social activities, Khan has remained involved in women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. She runs Saheli Threads, a clothing brand, as well as Tasveeb Jee Online Store, an online business.

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Her supporters praised her dedication to community service and expressed hope that she will continue her efforts to support vulnerable communities and promote social development.

On her birthday, well-wishers prayed for Khan’s health, happiness and continued success. They also expressed hope that she will receive greater opportunities to serve humanity and contribute to the development of society.

The birthday message also recognised her commitment to promoting women’s participation in business and community activities.

Friends and supporters wished Saima Khan a joyful birthday and prayed that Allah Almighty bless her life with happiness, success and the strength to continue serving humanity.

Happy Birthday to Saima Khan!

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