Seed Ball Drive Brings Climate Action to Sindh as Red Crescent Distributes Over 500,000 Seeds

Red Crescent volunteers and students take part in a seed ball plantation drive in Sindh.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society Sindh Branch, in collaboration with the German Red Cross, organised a special Seed Ball plantation drive to promote environmental protection and address the growing impact of climate change.

The initiative brought together the German Consul General, Deputy Commissioner Central, Pakistan Red Crescent officials, volunteers, students, teachers and people from different sections of society.

During the campaign, participants dispersed more than 500,000 seed balls across a hilly area. Organisers said the initiative aims to increase greenery, support natural plantation and help improve the local environment.

The campaign also seeks to raise awareness about rising temperatures and the wider effects of climate change. Organisers believe such community-led activities can encourage young people to take a more active role in protecting the environment.

Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch Chairman Rehan Hashmi led the organisation’s participation in the initiative. Volunteers and students joined the campaign in large numbers and helped distribute the seed balls across the designated area.

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The German Consul General praised the Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch for combining humanitarian work with environmental initiatives. He said climate change presents a serious challenge and praised the organisation’s efforts to help communities respond to its effects.

He also urged the public to support Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh. Greater community participation, he said, could help expand environmentally friendly and welfare-focused activities.

Deputy Commissioner Central also praised Red Crescent volunteers for their continued public service. He said volunteers regularly respond during heavy rains, natural disasters and other emergencies.

According to him, Red Crescent volunteers remain at the forefront of humanitarian assistance. They support affected communities without discrimination and continue their work during difficult circumstances.

Rehan Hashmi also briefed the guests about the organisation’s wider activities. These include first-aid training, humanitarian services, professional training courses and volunteer programmes.

He said Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh wants to create more opportunities for young people and students to participate in volunteer activities. Such programmes, he added, can help young people develop practical skills and contribute to their communities.

Hashmi described climate change as one of the biggest challenges facing the world. He said communities must work together to reduce its impact.

He said initiatives such as the Seed Ball drive can serve two purposes. They can support environmental improvement while also teaching students and young volunteers about the importance of protecting nature.

The campaign also highlighted the potential of simple, community-based environmental measures. Participants spread thousands of seed balls across the hilly terrain with the aim of encouraging plant growth in the future.

Organisers hope the seeds will eventually contribute to more vegetation in the area. Increased greenery could also support efforts to improve the local ecological balance.

The Pakistan Red Crescent Sindh Branch said the environmental campaign forms part of its wider commitment to public welfare. The organisation plans to continue its work on climate awareness, environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

It also aims to involve more young people in volunteer programmes and humanitarian activities.

The initiative reflects a growing focus on combining humanitarian work with climate action. By involving students, volunteers and community members, the Red Crescent hopes to build greater public awareness of environmental challenges.

Organisers said continued cooperation between humanitarian organisations, public institutions and communities will remain important in addressing climate-related risks and protecting the environment for future generations.

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