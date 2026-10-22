EA Reportedly Plans 400 Job Cuts as BioWare Faces Closure and Mass Effect Game Cancellation

Electronic Arts reportedly plans job cuts and major changes to its gaming portfolio.

The proposed cuts include around 50 employees at BioWare, the studio known for its popular Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises. The reported decisions would mark a major shift for the developer as EA seeks to reduce costs and focus on projects with stronger long-term growth potential.

According to the report, EA executives outlined the changes in an internal letter, saying the company had reviewed its operations and decided to cancel several projects.

“Across our portfolio, we’re making deliberate choices to align talent and investments where we see the greatest opportunities for players and long-term growth,” the executives wrote.

EA Reportedly Cancels Multiple Game Projects

The reported restructuring extends beyond BioWare. EA also plans to cancel a project in The Sims franchise, code-named Project Lotus, and reduce the team working on its skateboarding game, skate.

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Despite these cuts, the company intends to continue investing in several major franchises. These include its sports titles, Apex Legends, Battlefield, and upcoming games based on Star Wars and Marvel properties.

The strategy reflects a reported effort to concentrate resources on established franchises and projects that EA considers important to its future growth.

BioWare Faces Uncertain Future

Founded in 1995 and acquired by EA in 2007, BioWare built its reputation through story-driven role-playing games, including Mass Effect and Dragon Age.

However, the studio has faced challenges in recent years following disappointing releases and declining sales. The reported closure would raise questions about the future of its development teams and the franchises associated with its name.

The reported cancellation of the next Mass Effect game would also disappoint fans awaiting another instalment in the science-fiction series.

Restructuring Follows Reported $55 Billion Buyout

The reported changes come after a Saudi-led consortium completed a $55 billion acquisition of EA in August, according to the supplied report. The transaction took the company private and added approximately $18 billion in debt.

The financial obligations associated with the buyout could increase pressure to manage costs and prioritise investments. However, the specific relationship between the acquisition and the reported job cuts has not been independently established in the supplied information.

EA’s reported plans highlight the financial and strategic pressures facing major video game publishers as they balance development costs, established franchises and new projects.

The company’s future investment decisions will determine how its remaining teams and major gaming properties evolve amid the restructuring.

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