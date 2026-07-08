Dubai GDP: Economy Grows 2.4% to Dh232 Billion in First Quarter of 2026

Dubai's skyline reflects the emirate's continued economic growth during the first quarter of 2026.

Strong performances in construction, healthcare, trade and financial services reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business and investment hub.

Dubai GDP expanded by 2.4% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching Dh232 billion, reflecting the emirate’s resilient and diversified economy despite evolving global economic conditions.

According to Dubai authorities, the latest figures highlight the success of the emirate’s long-term economic strategy, driven by innovation, private-sector partnerships and sustainable growth. The updated GDP estimates also incorporate revised economic survey data and administrative records in line with international statistical standards.

The Human Health and Social Work Activities sector recorded the fastest growth, expanding 17.5% year-on-year. The sector generated Dh3.6 billion in gross value added and contributed 1.5% to Dubai’s GDP.

The Electricity, Gas, Water Supply and Waste Management sector grew 8.4%, while the Construction sector increased 8.2%, reaching Dh18.7 billion in gross value added and accounting for 8.1% of the emirate’s economy.

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Helal Saeed Almarri said Dubai’s continued growth reflects visionary leadership, strategic planning and the resilience of its key economic sectors. He noted that the strong first-quarter performance provides a solid foundation for achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s leading urban economies.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said the results demonstrate the strength of Dubai’s diversified economic model. He added that continued investment in government efficiency, innovation and digital technologies is strengthening the business environment and creating new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.

Younus Al Nasser highlighted the growing importance of data-driven decision-making. He said Dubai’s integrated data ecosystem supports evidence-based policymaking, improves economic planning and enhances the emirate’s global competitiveness.

Hadi Badri said Dubai has maintained strong economic momentum through strategic investments, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, innovation and global partnerships. He added that public and private sector collaboration remains central to achieving the objectives of the D33 agenda.

Among major industries, the Real Estate sector grew 3.1%, generating approximately Dh26 billion in gross value added and contributing 11.2% to Dubai’s GDP.

The Wholesale and Retail Trade sector remained the largest contributor to the economy, expanding 2.6% to Dh50.9 billion and accounting for approximately 22% of total GDP.

The Information and Communication sector recorded 2.7% growth, contributing Dh12.1 billion, while the Financial and Insurance Activities sector expanded 6.5%, generating Dh32.4 billion and contributing 14% of Dubai’s total economic output.

Officials said the latest results reinforce Dubai’s position as a global centre for business, investment, innovation and sustainable economic development, with continued focus on strengthening competitiveness and attracting international talent.

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