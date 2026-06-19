The Drugs crackdown in Karachi intensified on Friday after police arrested a wanted husband-and-wife duo during a raid in the Customs Line area of Kemari, officials said.

Karachi police conducted an intelligence-based operation under Keamari Police jurisdiction, targeting suspected narcotics activity in the Jackson police station limits.

According to police officials, the suspects identified as Akbar Khan alias “Akbare” and his wife Taj Zari were taken into custody after initial resistance during the raid.

Authorities said more than 2.25 kilograms of hashish was recovered from their possession at the time of arrest. The operation was carried out following a tip-off regarding organised drug trafficking in the area.

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Police confirmed that the main suspect Akbar Khan was listed in the A-category of wanted drug dealers and had previously been arrested in at least 10 criminal cases before being released on different occasions.

Officials said both suspects have been handed over to the investigation wing for further inquiry, and a case has been registered under relevant narcotics laws.

Law enforcement agencies in Karachi have intensified operations against drug networks in recent weeks, particularly in high-risk urban areas linked to organised trafficking routes.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the arrested couple was part of a larger distribution network operating within the city.