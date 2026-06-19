A high-level Diplomacy exchange took place on Friday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on the recently concluded Islamabad peace agreement and broader regional stability efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Saudi leadership for its continued support in Pakistan’s diplomatic initiatives and congratulated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on what he described as the successful culmination of a historic peace understanding.

During the call, the two leaders agreed to closely monitor and remain alert to any attempts aimed at undermining or sabotaging the agreement, underscoring the need for sustained coordination to preserve regional stability.

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The discussion highlighted the role of regional diplomacy in facilitating dialogue between key global actors, including efforts that contributed to easing tensions between United States and Iran under a broader peace framework linked to the Islamabad process.

The Saudi Crown Prince praised Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement and acknowledged the efforts of senior military leadership, including Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their role in supporting the peace initiative.

Mohammed bin Salman reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to regional peace and stability, stressing the importance of collective efforts by Pakistan, Gulf states, and other partners to maintain momentum toward de-escalation.

Both sides agreed that continued cooperation between regional stakeholders would be essential to ensuring the durability of the agreement and preventing renewed tensions in the wider Middle East.

The conversation comes at a time when regional diplomacy has intensified, with multiple actors working to stabilise relations following months of heightened geopolitical tension.