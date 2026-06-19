The Crime situation in Karachi saw a major development on Friday as police arrested a five-member gang involved in street crime and motorcycle theft during an operation in the Frere area of District South.

Karachi police carried out the intelligence-led raid under District South Police Karachi jurisdiction, acting on a tip-off that led officers to a location near a football ground where the suspects were apprehended.

Officials said the group was involved in organised motorcycle lifting and street crime activities across multiple police station limits, including Frere and Preedy.

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Police recovered illegal weapons along with two stolen motorcycles during the operation. One of the recovered bikes, a black Unique 70 (KQP-8970), was linked to Frere police case No. 158/2026 under Section 381-A. The second, a black Super Power 70 (KJZ-2565), was connected to Preedy police case No. 721/2024.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abrar-ur-Rehman, Shahmeer, Muhammad Shehroz alias Shaka, Nofil Yousuf, and Abdul Qayyum alias Bilal alias Chhota. Authorities said the suspects resisted arrest before being taken into custody.

Police confirmed that multiple cases have been registered at Frere Police Station, including charges under the Sindh Arms Act and theft-related sections of the law.

Investigators have handed the suspects over to the investigation branch and the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for further interrogation to determine wider links within the network.

Law enforcement officials said targeted operations against organised street crime groups will continue across Karachi to curb motorcycle theft and illegal arms activity.