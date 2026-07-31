Author Rafiq Ahmed Memon presents his latest publication to Member of the National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel during a meeting attended by his son Ammar Rafiq.

Abdul Qadir Patel, Member of the National Assembly (MNA), received a copy of a newly published book from author Rafiq Ahmed Memon during a meeting that highlighted literary engagement and appreciation for intellectual contributions.

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The book presentation ceremony was attended by Ammar Rafiq, son of the author, who joined the occasion alongside his father as the publication was formally presented to the parliamentarian.

Literary contribution recognised

During the meeting, Rafiq Ahmed Memon presented his book to Abdul Qadir Patel as a gesture of appreciation and to promote literary and intellectual discourse. The occasion reflected the importance of encouraging reading, writing and cultural engagement across different segments of society.

Participants exchanged views on literature and acknowledged the value of supporting authors and creative work in Pakistan.

Meeting highlights cultural engagement

The gathering concluded with commemorative photographs, marking the presentation of the publication and celebrating the contribution of Pakistani writers to the country’s literary landscape.

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