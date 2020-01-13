Mirza Ikhtiar Baig
KARACHI

Dr.Mirza Ikhtiar Baig offer condolence on the sad demise Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Hon. Consul General of Yemen along with Ishtiaq Baig, Hon. Consul General of Morocco offer condolence on the sad demise Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Hon. Consul General of Yemen, President Hon. Consular Corps Sindh Karachi & Ishtiaq Baig, Hon. Consul General of Morocco with Consul General of Oman Mohammad Al Mabasali to offer condolence on the sad demise Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said. Also seen Dy. Consul General & Defence Attache Major Nasser Humaid Al Sulemani of Oman at Consulate General of Oman in Karachi.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi
KARACHI

Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi appointed Executive Director, IBA Karachi

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – The Honorable Chief Minister Sindh and Patron of IBA, Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. S. Akbar Zaidi as the Executive Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi for four years as per a notification issued by the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh.  Dr. Zaidi is a renowned academic and […]
KARACHI

PM seeks cooperation of trader community for accomplishing the mission of poverty alleviation

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought the cooperation of trader community for the accomplishment of his mission to eliminate poverty. He was talking to the delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry and trade community that called on him in Karachi today. He stressed upon trade community to take benefit […]
BUSINESS KARACHI

IUCN declares Gorano in Tharparkar a new habitat for migratory birds

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has recently prepared an ecological report on advent of migration of different species of birds. The report says that Gorano pond which is a unique wetland of deep subsoil saline water pumped out from Thar coal mine has attracted various ‘piscivorous’ birds (those that feed on […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.