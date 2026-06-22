KARACHI — Ashura holidays have been announced by the Sindh government, which declared public holidays on June 25 (Thursday) and June 26 (Friday) across the province in connection with Ashura.

According to a notification shared by the Sindh Information Department on social media platform X, the decision was issued by the provincial chief secretary and will apply to Muharram 9 and 10, 1448 AH.

The statement confirmed that all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the Sindh government will remain closed during the two-day period, with essential services exempted.

Pakistani cinema: Mehreen Jabbar reflects on TV, films and storytelling

Muharram is observed as a month of mourning by Muslims around the world, particularly by the Shia community.

It marks the remembrance of the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD, where Imam Husain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), along with members of his family, was martyred.

Religious processions and gatherings are held across Pakistan during the month, especially on Ashura, to commemorate the historical and religious significance of the event.