SHIKARPUR : A District Assembly on the Impact of Tribal & Sectarian Conflict on Women and Marginalized

Communities under the project Protection of Rights of Women & Minorities in Northern Sindh was held

at Deputy Commissioner Office, Shikarpur organized by the Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA)

in collaboration with Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Govt. of Sindh and United States

Institute of Peace (USIP). The Assembly was chaired by Zafar Abbas Abbasi, Additional Deputy

Commissioner-I, Shikarpur while Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson SHRC was the chief guest.

Mr. Zafar Abbas Abbasi appreciated the endeavors of BSWA for organizing this assembly on the most

important theme. He said this session remained productive and consultative. He said that due to tribal

and sectarian conflicts, the economy, education and health are being damaged. In this regard, the

influential people should play their positive role for the elimination of tribal conflicts and in addition, the

civil society has the responsibility to play its key role for the establishment of law and order and the

elimination of tribal conflicts.

Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho said that Sindh Human Rights Commission has been working from 2013 for

the protection of human rights. It is the prime duty of the Sindh Human Rights Commission to redress

complaints related to human rights. The Sindh Human Rights Commission is continuously organizing

sessions at the public level to highlight the cause of human rights. Moreover, SHRC is handling

complaints, law rectifications related on human rights wherein, SHRC also deals with the complaints

and petitions related to human rights.

Prof. (Retd.) Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Academic Advisor (BSWA) presented the

recommendations emerged from assembly which are to activate District Peace Committees because

the role of District Peace Committees is key in eradicating the tribal conflicts. The Prosecution Wing of

the Police Department should be made active, peace fairs may be organized at the Taluka level. The

research may be carried out on the causes of tribal conflicts at the University level. Intelligence sharing

between law enforcement agencies may be fully activated. Weapons of prohibited bore should be

banned. District Criminal Coordination Committee meetings should be organized regularly. Forensic

Labs should be established at Divisional and Regional level. A Crime Scene Management Cell should

be established in the Police Department. Legal Empowerment Committee should be activated and Civil

Society activists may be given representation in this committee. The Child Rights Coordination

Committee should also be activated. The Secretary of the Union Council should be mandated to

compile a database of Marriage Registrars. The Birth Registration process should be streamlined.

Closed schools in conflict areas should be opened. A stipend of Rs.10,000/= per month should be

given to transgenders and centers should be established at the district level for registration of

transgenders and education and health facilities should be provided to them. Centers for Disabled

Persons should be established at the Taluka level. A Civil Society Support Committee should be

formed. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds should be used properly.

Mr. Gada Hussain Baloch President District Bar Association, Mr. Muhammad Panjal Sahto District

Manager SRSO, Mr. Mumtaz Ahmad Deputy Director Local Government, Reema Rehan Provincial

Coordinator SSDO, Mr. Zahid Noon, Mr. Adeel Alvi Journalists, Mr. Kashif Siddiqui Consultant CSO,

Mr. Noor Nabi Meher D.S.P Headquarters, Mr. Shafiquddin Deputy Director SEWA, Mr. Riaz Ahmed

Soomro Assistant Director Women Development, Sardar Ram Singh, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Sami Shaikh,

Sohail Ahmad Tanwari, Jabari Noori Transgernedr and others also spoke in the assembly.

A large number of Human Rights and Civil Society Activists, Journalists, Officers of relevant

government departments and citizens participated in the assembly.

Earlier, Mr. Khadim Hussain Mirani Executive Director BSWA shared the objectives of the project and

District Assembly. He said that BSWA is committed for community engagement and betterment.

Mr. Abdul Jabbar Khaskheli conducted the proceedings of the assembly.