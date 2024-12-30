SHIKARPUR : A District Assembly on the Impact of Tribal & Sectarian Conflict on Women and Marginalized
Communities under the project Protection of Rights of Women & Minorities in Northern Sindh was held
at Deputy Commissioner Office, Shikarpur organized by the Bhittai Social Watch & Advocacy (BSWA)
in collaboration with Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Govt. of Sindh and United States
Institute of Peace (USIP). The Assembly was chaired by Zafar Abbas Abbasi, Additional Deputy
Commissioner-I, Shikarpur while Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson SHRC was the chief guest.
Mr. Zafar Abbas Abbasi appreciated the endeavors of BSWA for organizing this assembly on the most
important theme. He said this session remained productive and consultative. He said that due to tribal
and sectarian conflicts, the economy, education and health are being damaged. In this regard, the
influential people should play their positive role for the elimination of tribal conflicts and in addition, the
civil society has the responsibility to play its key role for the establishment of law and order and the
elimination of tribal conflicts.
Mr. Iqbal Ahmed Detho said that Sindh Human Rights Commission has been working from 2013 for
the protection of human rights. It is the prime duty of the Sindh Human Rights Commission to redress
complaints related to human rights. The Sindh Human Rights Commission is continuously organizing
sessions at the public level to highlight the cause of human rights. Moreover, SHRC is handling
complaints, law rectifications related on human rights wherein, SHRC also deals with the complaints
and petitions related to human rights.
Prof. (Retd.) Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Academic Advisor (BSWA) presented the
recommendations emerged from assembly which are to activate District Peace Committees because
the role of District Peace Committees is key in eradicating the tribal conflicts. The Prosecution Wing of
the Police Department should be made active, peace fairs may be organized at the Taluka level. The
research may be carried out on the causes of tribal conflicts at the University level. Intelligence sharing
between law enforcement agencies may be fully activated. Weapons of prohibited bore should be
banned. District Criminal Coordination Committee meetings should be organized regularly. Forensic
Labs should be established at Divisional and Regional level. A Crime Scene Management Cell should
be established in the Police Department. Legal Empowerment Committee should be activated and Civil
Society activists may be given representation in this committee. The Child Rights Coordination
Committee should also be activated. The Secretary of the Union Council should be mandated to
compile a database of Marriage Registrars. The Birth Registration process should be streamlined.
Closed schools in conflict areas should be opened. A stipend of Rs.10,000/= per month should be
given to transgenders and centers should be established at the district level for registration of
transgenders and education and health facilities should be provided to them. Centers for Disabled
Persons should be established at the Taluka level. A Civil Society Support Committee should be
formed. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds should be used properly.
Mr. Gada Hussain Baloch President District Bar Association, Mr. Muhammad Panjal Sahto District
Manager SRSO, Mr. Mumtaz Ahmad Deputy Director Local Government, Reema Rehan Provincial
Coordinator SSDO, Mr. Zahid Noon, Mr. Adeel Alvi Journalists, Mr. Kashif Siddiqui Consultant CSO,
Mr. Noor Nabi Meher D.S.P Headquarters, Mr. Shafiquddin Deputy Director SEWA, Mr. Riaz Ahmed
Soomro Assistant Director Women Development, Sardar Ram Singh, Ravi Kumar, Abdul Sami Shaikh,
Sohail Ahmad Tanwari, Jabari Noori Transgernedr and others also spoke in the assembly.
A large number of Human Rights and Civil Society Activists, Journalists, Officers of relevant
government departments and citizens participated in the assembly.
Earlier, Mr. Khadim Hussain Mirani Executive Director BSWA shared the objectives of the project and
District Assembly. He said that BSWA is committed for community engagement and betterment.
Mr. Abdul Jabbar Khaskheli conducted the proceedings of the assembly.
