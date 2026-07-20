Ahsan Iqbal addresses participants at the LCCI IT Freelancing Awards 2026 in Lahore.

Planning minister says the initiative will strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy as officials urge freelancers to embrace AI and emerging technologies.

Digital Skills development will receive a major boost as China plans to train 300,000 Pakistani youths every year, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced during the 3rd Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) IT Freelancing Awards 2026.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal said the initiative will strengthen Pakistan’s technology sector, enhance the knowledge economy and equip young people with globally competitive digital capabilities.

The minister said Pakistan has become the world’s fourth-largest freelancing country, with its young workforce playing a key role in expanding the digital economy and increasing technology exports.

He stressed that success in the modern economy depends more on knowledge, digital expertise and access to technology than on traditional business infrastructure or large financial investments.

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According to Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistani freelancers continue to demonstrate their talent by serving international clients while generating valuable foreign exchange for the country.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Faheemur Rehman Saigol urged freelancers and IT professionals to develop expertise in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to remain competitive in global markets.

Saigol said innovation, information technology and the digital economy are the foundation of the government’s “Uraan Pakistan” vision. He added that closer collaboration between the public and private sectors can transform Pakistan into a leading regional hub for digital services.

Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman praised the LCCI for recognising the achievements of Pakistani freelancers. He said freelancing has evolved into a major pillar of the country’s digital economy, contributing millions of dollars in foreign exchange every year.

He described Pakistani freelancers as “digital ambassadors” who promote a positive image of Pakistan while expanding the country’s global technology footprint.

The finance minister said the Punjab government recognises the need for internationally accepted payment systems and a stronger digital financial ecosystem. He confirmed that the provincial government is working with the federal government and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to remove international payment barriers faced by freelancers.

He said the government’s priority is to ensure freelancers receive payments through secure, fast and reliable financial channels.

Rehman also reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to promoting a business-friendly environment, transparent governance and predictable economic policies while encouraging digital exports and foreign exchange earnings.

He added that the province is making significant investments in digital infrastructure, technology parks, IT zones and innovation hubs to create employment opportunities and support technology-driven entrepreneurship.

According to the finance minister, Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to launch large-scale artificial intelligence initiatives and aims to establish itself as the country’s leading centre for AI, innovation and digital entrepreneurship.

He said the government’s long-term vision extends beyond producing successful freelancers and focuses on developing AI specialists, startup founders and globally competitive technology leaders.

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