Spain World Cup celebrations swept across the country after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win the FIFA World Cup, sparking jubilant scenes in Madrid, Barcelona and other cities.

Thousands of supporters poured into the streets waving Spain’s red and gold flags, lighting fireworks and red flares, and singing patriotic songs as La Roja lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time. Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time during the final in New Jersey, sealing a memorable victory.

Madrid’s iconic Plaza de Cibeles became the centre of nationwide celebrations as fans danced through the night and welcomed the historic triumph.

Mario, a supporter from Barcelona, travelled to Madrid specifically to experience the final with fellow fans.

“I drove here from Barcelona to watch the game with supporters in Madrid. Tomorrow we’ll stay here to celebrate with the players,” he said.

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International supporters also joined the celebrations. Islem travelled from Tunisia to Madrid to back Spain and said he never doubted the team’s chances.

“I knew it was worth the trip and I knew they would win. Viva España,” he said.

Another fan, Alvaro, who travelled from Malaga to watch the match on a giant public screen, described the victory as an unforgettable moment.

“I’m so happy. It’s so beautiful,” he said after Spain secured the title.

Following the final whistle, celebrations spread rapidly across Spain. In Barcelona, supporters gathered on beaches and city streets, setting off fireworks as festivities continued into the early hours of Monday.

Many fans also celebrated in Rocafonda, the neighbourhood where teenage star Lamine Yamal grew up. Residents proudly waved Spanish flags and honoured the young forward, who has become one of the country’s brightest football talents.

Located in the coastal city of Mataró, Rocafonda remains closely connected to Yamal, whose family still lives in the community. A mural at the local football ground commemorates his remarkable journey from neighbourhood pitches to the world stage.

Born in Spain to a Moroccan father and an Equatorial Guinean mother, Yamal has consistently celebrated his roots. He frequently displays his signature “304” hand gesture after scoring goals, a tribute to Rocafonda’s postal code. During the World Cup, he also wore a headband bearing the neighbourhood’s name and boots featuring the flags of his parents’ countries while promoting football as a symbol of unity, diversity and social inclusion.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez congratulated the national team on X, writing: “We are World Champions!! Our national team was great! Thanks team!”

Spain’s latest World Cup success united supporters across the country and inspired emotional celebrations that reflected both national pride and the emergence of a new generation of football stars.