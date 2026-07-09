Mourners gather in Mashhad as Iran buries Ali Khamenei at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Hundreds of thousands gather in Mashhad for the burial of Iran’s late supreme leader as mourners call for revenge and regional tensions remain high.

Khamenei Funeral: Iran Buries Ali Khamenei at Imam Reza Shrine After Six Days of Mourning

Mashhad, Iran: Khamenei Funeral ceremonies concluded on Thursday as Iran buried its late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, at the Shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad following six days of nationwide mourning.

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered in Khamenei’s hometown despite temperatures reaching 35°C. Many wore black clothing, carried red flags symbolising vengeance, and lined the streets as a truck transported his coffin through the city before the burial at one of Shia Islam’s holiest sites.

Iranian state media reported that Khamenei was killed in Israeli airstrikes on February 28 during the opening day of the Middle East war. The funeral drew crowds from across the country after ceremonies were held in Tehran, the religious city of Qom, and Iraq.

The burial took place at the Shrine of Imam Reza, the resting place of the eighth Shia Imam and one of Iran’s most significant religious landmarks. Senior cleric Ayatollah Hossein Noori Hamedani led the funeral prayers.

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Many mourners expressed anger over Khamenei’s death and called for retaliation. Shop owner Mohammad Afsharian said people attending the funeral wanted revenge, with many carrying red flags to reflect their feelings.

State television quoted Mashhad Governor Hassan Hosseini as saying authorities expected up to 15 million people to attend the funeral events. Officials used water sprinklers throughout the day to help people cope with the intense heat.

Observers also watched closely for any public appearance by Mojtaba Khamenei, the late leader’s son and widely discussed successor, but he did not appear during the ceremonies. Reports suggested he was injured in the same strike that killed his father.

Banners displayed near the shrine reflected the heightened tensions in the region. One featured an image of US President Donald Trump with a bounty message, while another targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the words, “There will be blood.”

The funeral schedule changed after ceremonies in Iraq ran longer than expected, delaying the main procession in Mashhad until the afternoon.

The conflict also disrupted transport across Iran. Fighting forced the temporary closure of the railway between Tehran and Mashhad, although authorities arranged road transport for stranded passengers.

According to Iranian officials, Khamenei chose Mashhad as his final resting place. The Imam Reza Shrine has served as the burial site for several prominent Iranian figures, including former president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in 2024.

Iranian media reported that several members of Khamenei’s family, who were also killed in the February 28 strikes, were buried alongside him, marking the final stage of one of the country’s largest state funeral ceremonies in recent years.

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