Security officials inspect the site of separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan

Four FBR officials and a highway traffic police officer were killed in separate firing incidents as security concerns persist in the district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, October 6, 2026: Five officials were killed in two separate firing incidents in Dera Ismail Khan, police said, with four Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials targeted near Qureshi Mor and a highway traffic police officer killed near the Mufti Mahmood Chowk bypass.

Another highway traffic police official was injured in the second attack and taken to the District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, according to police.

Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmad told Dawn that two of the four FBR officials were working with the board on a contractual basis. The identities and motives of the attackers were not immediately known.

Police Launch Search Operations

Police said the assailants fled after the attacks. Authorities cordoned off the affected areas and launched search operations.

Senior police officials also visited the hospital and reviewed the situation following the attack on the highway traffic police vehicle.

An investigation into both incidents is underway. Police have not publicly identified any group as responsible for the attacks.

Mobile Services Restored in D.I. Khan

The attacks came as mobile phone services were restored across Dera Ismail Khan after remaining suspended for three days.

The shutdown had disrupted communication for residents and traders. It also affected routine commercial and public activities across the district.

Authorities have not publicly linked the mobile service suspension to Tuesday’s attacks.

The restoration also followed the postponement of the second annual matriculation examinations. Controller of Examinations Qaiser Anwar said examinations scheduled from October 7 to 10 would be rescheduled.

The revised examinations are due to begin on October 12.

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Security Challenges Persist in KP

The latest incidents come amid continued security challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Pakistan recorded 225 militant attacks in September, up from 199 in August. The increase of 13.1% made September the highest monthly total recorded in 12 years. PICSS reported 259 deaths and 242 injuries linked to militant attacks during the month.

Mainland KP recorded 58 attacks in September, while the former tribal districts recorded 34, according to PICSS. Balochistan remained the largest theatre of militant activity with 131 attacks.

Dera Ismail Khan has also witnessed deadly attacks in recent weeks.

On September 27, a suicide attack at a police checkpoint and a subsequent attack on an ambulance carrying bodies reportedly killed 14 people, including two rescue officials, and injured 35.

Earlier, an attack on the old Police Lines in Kohat on September 18 killed 23 people and injured more than 100, according to reports cited by PICSS. Eight attackers were killed during a subsequent clearance operation.

The latest attacks in Dera Ismail Khan are likely to add to concerns over the security of government personnel and law-enforcement officials in the region. However, authorities have yet to establish a public link between the two latest incidents or identify those responsible.

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