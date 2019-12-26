Death anniversaries of Parveen Shakir & Munir Niazi observed

ISLAMABAD – Death anniversary of eminent Urdu poetess Parveen Shakir was observed today (Thursday).

Parveen Shakir was born on Nov 24 1952 at Karachi. She was an Urdu poetess, teacher and civil servant of the Government.

It was 1977 when she got published her first collection of poetry called ‘Khusbu’ which earned a huge fame. Parveen Shakir’s published poetry books included Khushbu, Sad-barg, Khud Kalami, Inkaar, Maah-e-Tamaam and Kaf-e-Aaina.

She died in a Road accident on 26th December 1994 in Islamabad.

Parveen Shakir was awarded pride of performance award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976.

Moreover, the death anniversary of Urdu and Punjabi poet Munir Niazi was also observed today (Thursday).

The Urdu poetry work of Munir Niazi include “Taiz Hawa aur Tanha Phool”, “Jungle main Dhanak” and “Mah-e-Munir” while he published three of his works in Punjabi namely “Safar di Raat”, “Char Chup Cheezan”and “Rasta Dasan Walay Teray.”

He died on this day in Lahore in 2006.

