Dolmen Mall pays Tribute to Founder of the Nation at the 27th Dolmen Shopping Festival

KARACHI – Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s favourite chain of malls, paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan; Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary during the 27th Dolmen Shopping Festival leaving customers delighted across all three malls in Clifton, Tariq Road and Hyderi.

Hosted by popular social media comedian, Danish Ali, Quaid day celebrations engaged mall visitors and a sizeable online audience through patriotic performances, flag hoisting, cake cutting, surprise acts and instant gifting through a special Quaid’s Day Dolmen Draw. Radio partners, FM89, FM91 and FM107 broadcasted tribute specific transmissions while engaging mall visitors and children.







Additionally, Commissioner Karachi, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, along with other celebrities and influencers joined the festivities through cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremony as he announced the Karachi Kricket Festival as another highlight for the upcoming cricket season. Sounds of Kolachi also mesmerized the audiences with their soulful music. Similar festivities surfaced in Dolmen Mall Tariq Road and Hyderi where school children performances and skits captivated onlookers in a nationalistic zeal.





Naureen A Khan, General Manager Marketing & Communications expressed her thoughts on the tribute as:

‘Freedom is a liberty we enjoy because of our founder, on occasion of the 27th Dolmen Shopping Festival, we want to encourage mall visitors to join us in paying homage to our founder through gratitude and recollection.”

Quaid’s Day specials including local and international winter collections, brand launches, wedding bundles, DSF discounts and deals awaited visitors. Shoppers got instant rewards along with chances to win shopping sprees across Dolmen Malls, high valued gifts and Dolmen currency for every purchase exceeding Rs.5000.

The anticipated annual Dolmen Draw also rewarded shoppers on Quaid’s Day and is set to reward on the DSF closing ceremony on 5th January by selecting winners of Grand Prizes. Dolmen Mall celebrates its 27th Dolmen Shopping Festival from Friday, 20th December 2019 till Sunday, 5th January 2020, with an attempt to bring the community together through a lineup of awe worthy activities, grand prizes, Dolmen draws. winter launches, fairytale like displays, aquatic games, DSF deals & sales, food offers and more.

The 17-day festival engulfs the mall in an astonishing themed outlook setting the stage for the Dolmen Shopping Festival 2019-20 theme ‘Once upon a time at Dolmen’. Take advantage a new season of enchanted arenas around the mall, in mall sea world, aquatic games with instant gifting, selfie stops, performances, acts, mascot appearances and more.

