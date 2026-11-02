Dave Bautista Gains 20 Pounds of Muscle for God of War Role

Dave Bautista Builds Muscle for His Role as Kratos in God of War

Actor Dave Bautista says he has gained 20 pounds of muscle while preparing to play Kratos in Prime Video’s upcoming God of War television series.

Bautista shared the update in an Instagram Story video. The post featured the words “Gained 20 lbs for GOW” alongside a “250” sticker, indicating his current weight. He also wore a God of War T-shirt.

Bautista Shares Physical Transformation

The latest update follows an earlier video that Bautista shared in September. At the time, he revealed that he had completed three weeks of weight training and had two months to reach the physical condition required for the role.

His latest post suggests that his preparation has progressed as he works towards portraying the imposing video game character.

From WWE Wrestler to Hollywood Actor

During his WWE wrestling career, Bautista typically weighed around 290 pounds. In recent years, however, he deliberately reduced his muscle mass to pursue a wider range of acting roles.

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He has also spoken about wanting to feel more comfortable on camera. His slimmer appearance prompted some God of War fans to question whether he would match the character’s powerful physical presence.

Bautista’s reported 20-pound gain signals a return to a more muscular physique for the role.

God of War Series to Follow Kratos and Atreus

Prime Video’s adaptation will draw on the Norse mythology era of the God of War video game franchise.

The story follows Kratos and his son Atreus, played by Callum Vinson. They travel across the nine realms to scatter the ashes of Faye, Kratos’s wife and Atreus’s mother, at the highest peak.

The journey explores the relationship between father and son as they face challenges across the Norse realms.

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