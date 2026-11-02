Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Behind Protective Glass After Bomb Threat

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan continued his tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, but adopted additional security precautions following a recent bomb threat.

On November 1, the veteran actor appeared outside his bungalow, Jalsa, in the Juhu area of Mumbai. A large crowd of admirers had gathered to catch a glimpse of the star.

However, Bachchan greeted his fans from behind a protective glass barrier rather than making his usual open appearance. The change reflected heightened security arrangements following a threat against his residence.

Bomb Threat Prompts Security Review

During the last week of October, an educational institution in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) received an email threatening to target Bachchan’s residence with a bomb.

Mumbai Police launched an investigation after receiving information about the threat. Authorities also tightened security arrangements around the actor.

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The protective glass enclosure formed part of the precautions during his latest appearance outside Jalsa.

Bachchan Maintains His Fan Meeting Tradition

Despite the security concerns, Bachchan continued his long-standing practice of greeting admirers who regularly gather outside his home.

The actor’s weekly appearances have become a familiar tradition for his fans. His latest interaction allowed him to acknowledge the waiting crowd while maintaining additional security measures.

Bachchan’s appearance behind the glass barrier marked a change in his usual routine, but did not stop him from meeting the admirers who had gathered outside his residence.

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