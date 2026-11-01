Hayden Christensen Recalls Unusual Home Burglary: Intruder Recognised Actor and Apologised

Hayden Christensen Star Wars actor recalls an unusual burglary at his home.

Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen has recalled an unusual burglary at his home in which the intruder recognised him, apologised and returned his belongings.

Speaking at LA Comic Con, Christensen described the unexpected encounter, as reported by The Nerd Wire.

The actor said he was upstairs when he heard someone enter his home. When he went to investigate, he found a man holding his possessions.

“I’m like, is this a delivery guy?” Christensen recalled. “And I look and I’m like, this is all my stuff.”

The situation changed when the intruder recognised the actor and apologised for taking his belongings.

Christensen Offers Help to the Intruder

Christensen said the man was facing financial difficulties and wanted to raise enough money for a train ticket home.

Instead of simply reporting the incident, the actor offered to help him.

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According to Christensen, he gave the man clothes and shoes to help him seek employment. He also offered to drive him to the train station and buy his ticket the following day.

However, the man never returned.

The unusual encounter left Christensen with a story that stood apart from a typical burglary account.

Actor Returns as Anakin Skywalker

Christensen, 45, first played Anakin Skywalker in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. He reprised the role in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

He later returned as the character in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka.

The actor is also set to reprise his role in the second season of Ahsoka.

In an interview with IGN, Christensen discussed returning to Anakin. He said the additional time had helped him develop a deeper connection with the character.

Ahsoka Season 2 Set for 2027

The second season of Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on January 20, 2027.

Rosario Dawson will return as the series’ title character.

Christensen’s return will once again bring Anakin Skywalker into the story as the series continues to explore the wider Star Wars universe.

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