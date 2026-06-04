Teachers and physiotherapists under Sindh’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) have expressed strong concerns over the cancellation of summer vacations. The region continues to face intense heatwaves and prolonged power outages.

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Employees warn that the decision could put both staff and children with disabilities at risk. Moreover, they argue that many facilities lack proper cooling and backup electricity systems.

Official directive orders continuation of classes

According to an official circular issued on June 2, DEPD instructed teachers, therapists, and rehabilitation staff to continue duties during the summer break. The department described continuous engagement as necessary for rehabilitation work.

In addition, the circular stated that a long break could disrupt therapy and learning processes for children with special needs.

Warning issued for non-compliance

The directive also warned that disciplinary action could be taken against employees who fail to comply. This includes possible withdrawal of allowances and repatriation of deputation staff.

However, staff members say the policy ignores on-ground realities. As a result, they believe implementation under current conditions is unsafe.

Concerns over health and safety risks

Employees argue that extreme temperatures make classrooms unsafe. One teacher said many centres in Jamshoro lack air conditioning and face frequent power outages.

Furthermore, therapists stressed that children with disabilities are especially vulnerable to heat stress. They added that mainstream educational institutions across the country observe summer breaks due to similar risks.

Debate continues over rehabilitation continuity

While the department emphasizes uninterrupted rehabilitation, staff members maintain that safety must come first. Therefore, they are urging authorities to reconsider the decision in light of ongoing heatwave conditions.