LAHORE: OPPO Pakistan and Ufone/PTCL Group have signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at accelerating 5G readiness and expanding access to next-generation mobile connectivity across Pakistan.

The agreement marks a major step in the companies’ shared ambition to improve customer experiences and support Pakistan’s transition toward advanced digital infrastructure.

As the country prepares for broader 5G adoption, the partnership will focus on increasing the availability of 5G-enabled devices and creating integrated technology solutions for consumers.

Under the agreement, both organisations will collaborate across several strategic areas, including 5G smartphone distribution, co-branded mobile bundles, integrated media and communications initiatives, and dedicated retail experiences.

The collaboration will combine OPPO’s po

Pakistan-Iran Relations: Asim Munir Meets Iranian President to Discuss Regional Stabilityrtfolio of 5G-capable smartphones with Ufone/PTCL Group’s nationwide network infrastructure and retail footprint to improve accessibility and strengthen consumer engagement.

Planned initiatives include bundled offers pairing OPPO’s latest smartphones with Ufone’s network packages, dedicated 5G experience zones, shop-in-shop activations and nationwide promotional campaigns.

Company representatives said these efforts aim to create a more connected and accessible experience while helping place next-generation mobile technology into the hands of consumers across Pakistan.

Senior officials from both organisations attended the signing ceremony and described the agreement as an important milestone in supporting the country’s evolving digital landscape.

The partnership also reflects a broader strategy to encourage cross-industry collaboration and unlock future opportunities through advanced connectivity, innovation and technology-led consumer experiences.

Both companies said the initiative establishes a foundation for future digital projects designed to strengthen Pakistan’s technology ecosystem and support long-term 5G growth nationwide.