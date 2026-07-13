Cyber Crime: NCCIA Arrests Two Suspects in Blackmail and Online Harassment Cases

Agency detains suspects in Lahore and Abbottabad over allegations of sharing private images, online impersonation and extortion through social media.

Cyber Crime investigators have arrested two suspects in separate operations targeting online blackmail, harassment and digital extortion, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) said on Monday.

Acting on the directives of Punjab Director Operations Muhammad Ali Waseem, the agency launched coordinated operations that led to the arrests in Lahore and Abbottabad.

In the first case, registered as FIR No. 122/2026, the NCCIA arrested Haroon Qureshi, who is accused of sending a woman’s private photographs to her husband in an alleged attempt to damage her marriage and blackmail her.

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Investigators used digital forensic evidence to trace the suspect and recovered a mobile phone believed to have been used in the alleged offence. The device has been taken into custody for further forensic examination.

In a separate operation, the NCCIA’s Faisalabad team raided Sherwan Kalan in Abbottabad and arrested Muhammad Anwar, the prime suspect in FIR No. 91/2026.

According to the agency, Anwar allegedly created a fake female identity on social media to lure victims into online relationships before blackmailing them with objectionable content.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly extorted Rs40,000 from one victim through Easypaisa and threatened to share the victim’s private material on WhatsApp after further payments were refused.

The NCCIA said both investigations are ongoing and reaffirmed its commitment to taking strict legal action against individuals involved in cyber harassment, online blackmail and digital exploitation.

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