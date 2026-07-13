Asim Munir: Field Marshal Begins Two-Day Official Visit to Türkiye

Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Field Marshal and Chief of Army Staff, arrived in Türkiye on Monday for a two-day official visit, where he received a warm welcome upon arrival.

According to security sources, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Jurat, is visiting Türkiye in his capacity as Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces.

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During the visit, Field Marshal Asim Munir is scheduled to hold high-level meetings with Türkiye’s military and political leadership. The discussions will focus on matters of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Security officials said the visit reflects the close strategic relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye, particularly in the fields of defence and regional cooperation.

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